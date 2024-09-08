Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) Shares Bought by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,995,599 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 156,414 shares during the quarter. LSV Asset Management’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $162,222,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 1,357.2% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 283,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $23,034,000 after acquiring an additional 264,049 shares in the last quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 35.2% in the second quarter. Gallacher Capital Management LLC now owns 8,899 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 2,319 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the second quarter worth about $439,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 5.3% in the second quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 108,034 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,782,000 after acquiring an additional 5,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,909 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,151,000 after acquiring an additional 59,361 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com lowered Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $85.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Scorpio Tankers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

STNG traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $67.71. The stock had a trading volume of 779,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 661,543. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.88 and a 1-year high of $84.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.43.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The shipping company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $380.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.62 million. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 23.83% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 12.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Scorpio Tankers Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.84%.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of crude oi and refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 21, 2024, its fleet consisted of 110 owned and leases financed tanker, including 39 LR2, 57 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 8.1 years.

