Scotiabank Lowers Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $195.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSFree Report) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a market perform rating for the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $210.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $220.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Barclays cut their price objective on Zscaler from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Zscaler currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $218.39.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $156.78 on Wednesday. Zscaler has a fifty-two week low of $146.59 and a fifty-two week high of $259.61. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.23. The company has a market cap of $23.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -307.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZSGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $592.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.46 million. Zscaler had a negative return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Zscaler will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 7,981 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.21, for a total transaction of $1,414,313.01. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 243,486 shares in the company, valued at $43,148,154.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZS. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC bought a new position in Zscaler during the 4th quarter worth $5,609,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 6.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 103,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,021,000 after acquiring an additional 6,683 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $117,599,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Zscaler by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,689 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in Zscaler by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company offers Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, workloads, IoT, and OT devices secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

