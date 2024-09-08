SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Receives Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of SEGRO (LON:SGRO – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on SGRO. UBS Group downgraded SEGRO to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,045 ($13.74) to GBX 985 ($12.95) in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on SEGRO from GBX 950 ($12.49) to GBX 930 ($12.23) and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SEGRO from GBX 1,000 ($13.15) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 973.80 ($12.80).
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be paid a GBX 9.10 ($0.12) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a yield of 1%. SEGRO’s payout ratio is -13,333.33%.
About SEGRO
SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), listed on the London Stock Exchange and Euronext Paris, and is a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and industrial property. It owns or manages 10.4 million square metres of space (112 million square feet) valued at £20.7 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.
