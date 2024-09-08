SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS) Stock Price Down 3.3%

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.16 and last traded at $1.19. 573,282 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 53% from the average session volume of 1,209,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get SELLAS Life Sciences Group alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on SELLAS Life Sciences Group

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Stock Down 3.3 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $76.55 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 2.39.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group (NASDAQ:SLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts expect that SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of SELLAS Life Sciences Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the second quarter worth $39,000. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,881,000. Opus Capital Group LLC grew its stake in SELLAS Life Sciences Group by 48.6% in the 1st quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC now owns 200,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $869,000. 17.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SELLAS Life Sciences Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SELLAS Life Sciences Group, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for various cancer indications in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is galinpepimut-S (GPS), a cancer immunotherapeutic agent that targets Wilms tumor 1, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment for ovarian cancer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SELLAS Life Sciences Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.