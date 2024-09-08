Severn Trent (LON:SVT) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2,502.83

Severn Trent PLC (LON:SVT – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,502.83 ($32.91) and traded as high as GBX 2,710 ($35.63). Severn Trent shares last traded at GBX 2,710 ($35.63), with a volume of 93,408,227 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SVT shares. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Severn Trent in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,313.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 2,533.33 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 2,504.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 450.94.

In other news, insider Helen Miles sold 2,852 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,413 ($31.73), for a total transaction of £68,818.76 ($90,491.47). Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Severn Trent PLC operates as a water and sewerage company in England and Wales. It operates through two segments: Regulated Water and Waste Water, and Business Services. The Regulated Water and Waste Water segment offers water and waste water services to approximately 4.8 million households and businesses.

