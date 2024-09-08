Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reissued their outperform rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $400.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $386.00.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $338.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays upped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $362.68.

SHW stock opened at $360.83 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $91.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $232.06 and a 12-month high of $371.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $339.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $324.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sherwin-Williams will post 11.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.715 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

In other news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 102.3% during the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 136.4% during the second quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 104 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 158.5% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 106 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 233.3% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 110 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

