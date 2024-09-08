Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.70 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.69. The company issued revenue guidance of $320 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $321.44 million. Shoe Carnival also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 2.600-2.750 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Williams Trading upped their target price on shares of Shoe Carnival from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 1.1 %

Shoe Carnival stock opened at $40.17 on Friday. Shoe Carnival has a 52-week low of $20.75 and a 52-week high of $44.48. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.60.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVLGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $332.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.45 million. Shoe Carnival had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 13.02%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 2.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shoe Carnival Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 8th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.93%.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a family footwear retailer in the United States. The company offers range of dress, casual, work, and athletic shoes, as well as sandals and boots for men, women, and children; and various accessories. The company also operates stores, and sells its products through online shopping at shoecarnival.com, as well as through mobile app.

