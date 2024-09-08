Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Bought by Strategic Financial Concepts LLC

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 3,475.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 174,373 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,496 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Shopify by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,764,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,840,332,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340,040 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Shopify by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,881,355 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,309,154,000 after buying an additional 713,064 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Shopify by 21.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,239,525 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,642,265,000 after buying an additional 5,982,434 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 197.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 20,901,980 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,613,006,000 after buying an additional 13,885,473 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Shopify by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,392,141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,264,982,000 after buying an additional 542,503 shares during the period. 69.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SHOP shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Shopify in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.11.

Shopify Price Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $67.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -394.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $91.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 7.32 and a current ratio of 7.32.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 16.40%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Shopify

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.