SingularityNET Self Reported Market Cap Tops $571.07 Million (AGIX)

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One SingularityNET token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.47 or 0.00000872 BTC on major exchanges. SingularityNET has a market capitalization of $571.07 million and approximately $109,382.14 worth of SingularityNET was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SingularityNET has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SingularityNET Profile

SingularityNET (CRYPTO:AGIX) is a token. It launched on December 21st, 2017. SingularityNET’s total supply is 1,376,451,174 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,211,306,168 tokens. The official message board for SingularityNET is blog.singularitynet.io. The official website for SingularityNET is singularitynet.io. The Reddit community for SingularityNET is https://reddit.com/r/singularitynet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularityNET’s official Twitter account is @singularitynet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SingularityNET Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SingularityNET (AGIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. SingularityNET has a current supply of 1,376,451,173.9665115 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of SingularityNET is 0.46957003 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $92,290.31 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://singularitynet.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularityNET directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularityNET should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SingularityNET using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

