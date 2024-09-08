Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.34

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.34 and traded as high as C$0.36. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$0.35, with a volume of 32,425 shares traded.

SOT.UN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Slate Office REIT from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$0.70 to C$0.30 in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. CIBC cut shares of Slate Office REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, TD Securities lowered shares of Slate Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$0.75 to C$0.25 in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Slate Office REIT has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of C$0.54.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.13 million, a P/E ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 329.26, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.47.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

