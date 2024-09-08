Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.290-0.310 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.290. The company issued revenue guidance of $282.0 million-$285.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $287.8 million. Smartsheet also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 1.360-1.390 EPS.

Smartsheet Trading Up 5.9 %

SMAR stock opened at $52.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a PE ratio of -84.31 and a beta of 0.74. Smartsheet has a 1 year low of $35.52 and a 1 year high of $54.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.51.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.15. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 12.06% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $276.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $274.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Smartsheet will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on SMAR. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Smartsheet from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Smartsheet from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Smartsheet from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Smartsheet in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Smartsheet currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $55.06.

View Our Latest Report on Smartsheet

Insider Buying and Selling at Smartsheet

In related news, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total value of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $714,203.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Smartsheet news, COO Stephen Robert Branstetter sold 4,174 shares of Smartsheet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.91, for a total transaction of $183,280.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,988,821.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jolene Lau Marshall sold 3,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.11, for a total transaction of $172,181.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $714,203.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,929 shares of company stock valued at $1,446,805 in the last 90 days. 4.52% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Smartsheet

(Get Free Report)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.