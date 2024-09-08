SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN) is MRA Advisory Group’s 7th Largest Position

MRA Advisory Group boosted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 186,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,729 shares during the period. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF comprises approximately 4.5% of MRA Advisory Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. MRA Advisory Group’s holdings in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF were worth $7,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRLN. Emory University lifted its position in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Emory University now owns 626,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,615 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 328,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,741,000 after acquiring an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 36.1% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 16,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 19.2% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 67,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,829,000 after acquiring an additional 10,886 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new position in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the second quarter worth about $402,000.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.51 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $41.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.79. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a twelve month low of $40.71 and a twelve month high of $42.13.

SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

