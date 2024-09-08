SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Ballentine Partners LLC

Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,937 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,178 shares during the quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 10,133.3% in the 4th quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,662,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $508,970,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636,376 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 23.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,649,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,162,217,000 after buying an additional 1,079,452 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $144,269,000. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $124,066,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 461.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 702,415 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,501,000 after acquiring an additional 577,210 shares during the period. 42.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.63. 6,315,824 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,086,725. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $234.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $225.43 and a 200 day moving average of $215.79.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

