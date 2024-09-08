SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Purchased by Glassman Wealth Services

Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the quarter. Glassman Wealth Services’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 28,337,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,610,000 after buying an additional 832,201 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 12,775,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,173,000 after acquiring an additional 296,017 shares during the period. Auto Owners Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 11,466,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,959,000 after purchasing an additional 291,000 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 10,518,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,999,000 after purchasing an additional 603,173 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,743,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,367,000 after purchasing an additional 4,032,713 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SPDW traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.70. 1,943,502 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,925,870. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.61. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $29.39 and a 1-year high of $37.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.88.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

