Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Shares Purchased by Morton Community Bank

Morton Community Bank raised its stake in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,532 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the quarter. Morton Community Bank’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker in the second quarter valued at $32,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Stanley Black & Decker in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Janet Link sold 13,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.91, for a total value of $1,404,863.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,320,963.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SWK traded down $1.18 on Friday, hitting $97.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,169,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 907,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.26 and a 12-month high of $108.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.84, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.45.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.25. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 6.06% and a negative net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Stanley Black & Decker’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is currently -475.36%.

SWK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.75.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

