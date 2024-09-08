STASIS EURO (EURS) Price Up 0.3% This Week

STASIS EURO (EURS) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. During the last seven days, STASIS EURO has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar. STASIS EURO has a total market capitalization of $137.30 million and approximately $553,308.04 worth of STASIS EURO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One STASIS EURO token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00002041 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

STASIS EURO Profile

STASIS EURO’s genesis date was June 22nd, 2018. STASIS EURO’s total supply is 124,125,940 tokens. STASIS EURO’s official Twitter account is @stasisnet. The official website for STASIS EURO is stasis.net.

Buying and Selling STASIS EURO

According to CryptoCompare, “STASIS EURS (EURS) is a stablecoin pegged to the euro created by STASIS, a Maltese fintech company. It offers stability, security, and fast transactions for everyday use, and can be traded on cryptocurrency exchanges. It is backed by euros held in reserve to provide protection against volatility.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as STASIS EURO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STASIS EURO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase STASIS EURO using one of the exchanges listed above.

