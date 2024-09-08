Status (SNT) Market Cap Hits $84.44 Million

Status (SNT) traded 2.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. Status has a total market capitalization of $84.44 million and approximately $13.12 million worth of Status was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Status has traded 4.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Status token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0216 or 0.00000040 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008769 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000074 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.28 or 0.00013447 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,064.61 or 0.99914906 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00008209 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.25 or 0.00007847 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0199 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Status Token Profile

Status is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2017. Status’ total supply is 6,804,870,175 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,903,361,771 tokens. Status’ official Twitter account is @ethstatus and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Status is https://reddit.com/r/statusim and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Status is status.im.

Buying and Selling Status

According to CryptoCompare, “Status (SNT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Status has a current supply of 6,804,870,174.878168 with 3,903,361,770.9820275 in circulation. The last known price of Status is 0.02206129 USD and is down -5.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $19,456,578.91 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://status.im/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Status directly using U.S. dollars.

