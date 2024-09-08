Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP) Earns Strong-Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the conglomerate’s stock.
Steel Partners Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SPLP opened at $39.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $805.41 million, a PE ratio of 5.78 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. Steel Partners has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $45.00.
Steel Partners (NYSE:SPLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The conglomerate reported $4.85 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $533.16 million for the quarter. Steel Partners had a return on equity of 21.44% and a net margin of 11.04%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Steel Partners
About Steel Partners
Steel Partners Holdings L.P., together with its subsidiaries, engages in industrial products, energy, banking, defense, supply chain management, logistics, and youth sports businesses worldwide. It operates through Diversified Industrial, Energy, Financial Services, and Supply Chain segments. The company fabricates precious metals and alloys into brazing alloys; manufactures and sells seamless stainless steel tubing coils; fasteners, adhesives, and fastening systems for the commercial low slope roofing industry, as well as specialty fasteners for the building products industry; and woven substrates of fiberglass, quartz, carbon, and aramid materials for specialty applications.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Steel Partners
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Is Merck Stock Undervalued After Its Colossal Earnings Growth?
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Top 5 ETFs for Every Investor: From Semiconductors to Defense
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Blade Air Mobility: This Under-the-Radar Stock Could Double Soon
Receive News & Ratings for Steel Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.