Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) Shares Sold by Gallacher Capital Management LLC

Gallacher Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,141 shares during the period. Gallacher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Steelcase were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCS. USA Financial Formulas purchased a new stake in Steelcase during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Steelcase in the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Steelcase during the fourth quarter worth approximately $71,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in Steelcase in the 2nd quarter valued at $93,000. Finally, SpiderRock Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steelcase in the 1st quarter valued at $135,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total transaction of $182,613.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,080,216.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Steelcase news, CAO Nicole Cherie Mcgrath sold 15,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total transaction of $219,541.06. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,453 shares in the company, valued at $257,234.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Donna K. Flynn sold 13,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $182,613.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 78,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,080,216.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 174,187 shares of company stock valued at $2,410,861 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.96% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of SCS opened at $13.23 on Friday. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.39 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.05 million. Steelcase had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 13.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Steelcase Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Steelcase Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Steelcase from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 21st.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc provides a portfolio of furniture and architectural products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Americas and International segments. The company's furniture portfolio includes furniture systems, seating, storage, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, such as work accessories, lighting, mobile power, and screens.

