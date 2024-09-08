Steem 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $10.13 Million (STEEM)

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 8th. In the last week, Steem has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Steem coin can now be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000293 BTC on major exchanges. Steem has a total market capitalization of $75.12 million and approximately $10.13 million worth of Steem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54,517.18 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0957 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $304.62 or 0.00558698 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00009916 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $60.62 or 0.00111185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $172.57 or 0.00316515 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00032817 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00037122 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.39 or 0.00081415 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Steem Coin Profile

Steem is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 24th, 2016. Steem’s total supply is 470,940,884 coins. The official message board for Steem is steemit.com/@steemitblog. Steem’s official Twitter account is @steemit and its Facebook page is accessible here. Steem’s official website is steem.com. The Reddit community for Steem is https://reddit.com/r/steemit and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Steem

According to CryptoCompare, “Steem (STEEM) is a blockchain-based social media platform that rewards content creators with STEEM tokens. Created by Ned Scott and Dan Larimer, it promotes decentralized content creation and curation, providing an alternative to traditional social media.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Steem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Steem should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Steem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

