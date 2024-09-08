Stelco (OTCMKTS:STZHF) Trading Down 0.7%

Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Free Report) was down 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $47.32 and last traded at $47.32. Approximately 301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 7,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.66.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.87.

About Stelco

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as steel service centers.

