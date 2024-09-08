Stifel Nicolaus Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG)

Stifel Nicolaus restated their hold rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group (LON:WOSG – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a GBX 430 ($5.65) price target on the stock.

WOSG has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 420 ($5.52) to GBX 435 ($5.72) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reiterated a not rated rating on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 440 ($5.79) price objective on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Watches of Switzerland Group from GBX 500 ($6.57) to GBX 520 ($6.84) and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Watches of Switzerland Group presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 474.17 ($6.23).

Shares of WOSG stock opened at GBX 373.40 ($4.91) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £894.55 million, a P/E ratio of 1,493.60, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.17. Watches of Switzerland Group has a 1-year low of GBX 324 ($4.26) and a 1-year high of GBX 728 ($9.57). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.69, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 395.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 384.76.

Watches of Switzerland Group PLC operates as a retailer of luxury watches and jewelry in the United Kingdom, Europe, and the United States. It offers its products under the Goldsmiths, Mappin & Webb, Watches of Switzerland, Mayors Jewelers, and Betteridge brands. The company also engages in sale of fashion and classic watches, and jewelry; and gifts, as well as provides servicing, repairs, and product insurance services.

