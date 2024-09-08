StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Brookline Capital Management lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Laidlaw lowered shares of MEI Pharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MEIP

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

MEIP stock opened at $3.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.31. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $2.73 and a one year high of $7.87.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in MEI Pharma stock. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI owned about 0.09% of MEI Pharma at the end of the most recent quarter. 52.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.