StockNews.com Downgrades Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT) to Hold

StockNews.com lowered shares of Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday.

AIT has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They set a neutral rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Applied Industrial Technologies from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Industrial Technologies currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $223.00.

NYSE AIT opened at $193.61 on Thursday. Applied Industrial Technologies has a 1-year low of $149.59 and a 1-year high of $223.15. The company has a current ratio of 3.53, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a PE ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $194.04.

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE:AIT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Applied Industrial Technologies had a net margin of 8.61% and a return on equity of 23.55%. Applied Industrial Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Applied Industrial Technologies will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Applied Industrial Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 15.51%.

In related news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $986,659.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Applied Industrial Technologies news, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 4,858 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total transaction of $986,659.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,922,876.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kurt W. Loring sold 3,366 shares of Applied Industrial Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.02, for a total value of $703,561.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,315 shares in the company, valued at $4,037,221.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,927 shares of company stock worth $2,439,116. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Applied Industrial Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc distributes industrial motion, power, control, and automation technology solutions in North America, Australia, New Zealand, and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Service Center Based Distribution, and Engineered Solutions. The company distributes bearings, power transmission products, engineered fluid power components and systems, specialty flow control solutions, advanced automation products, industrial rubber products, linear motion components, automation solutions, tools, safety products, oilfield supplies, and other industrial and maintenance supplies; and motors, belting, drives, couplings, pumps, hydraulic and pneumatic components, filtration supplies, valves, fittings, process instrumentation, actuators, and hoses, filtration supplies, as well as other related supplies for general operational needs of customers' machinery and equipment.

