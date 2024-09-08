StockNews.com Lowers Delek US (NYSE:DK) to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DK. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Delek US from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. TD Cowen lowered their price target on Delek US from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Delek US in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued an underperform rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Delek US from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Delek US presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.40.

NYSE:DK opened at $19.52 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.74 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.65. Delek US has a twelve month low of $19.33 and a twelve month high of $33.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50.

Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.42) by $0.50. Delek US had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Delek US will post -2.87 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $0.255 dividend. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. Delek US’s payout ratio is -82.26%.

In other Delek US news, CEO Avigal Soreq purchased 5,651 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,856,950.02. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Delek US news, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 2,750 shares of Delek US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $23.99 per share, with a total value of $65,972.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,283.37. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Avigal Soreq acquired 5,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.42 per share, with a total value of $115,393.42. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 188,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,856,950.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,854 shares of company stock valued at $65,603. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 32,845 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $813,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 9,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,412 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Delek US during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Delek US by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 50,394 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through Refining, Logistics, and Retail segments. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

