StockNews.com Lowers Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL) to Buy

StockNews.com cut shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on JLL. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $246.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jones Lang LaSalle has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $235.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle Stock Performance

Shares of JLL opened at $245.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $236.31 and a 200-day moving average of $207.81. Jones Lang LaSalle has a one year low of $119.46 and a one year high of $261.83. The company has a market cap of $11.65 billion, a PE ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 2.58.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.25. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 1.76% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Jones Lang LaSalle

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.80% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle Company Profile

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

