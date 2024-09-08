StockNews.com Lowers TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) to Sell

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Northland Securities decreased their target price on TTEC from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on TTEC from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on TTEC from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.90.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $4.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.92. TTEC has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $28.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $212.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.04.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.14). TTEC had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $534.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $554.67 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that TTEC will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 86,287 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TTEC by 227.2% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 630,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 438,072 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. raised its position in shares of TTEC by 2,145,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 21,455 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 21,454 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $413,000. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of TTEC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 38.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEC Holdings, Inc operates as a customer experience (CX) company that designs, builds, and operates technology-enabled customer experiences across digital and live interaction channels. It operates through two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides CX technologies for contact center as a service, customer relationship management, and artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics; creates and implements strategic CX transformation roadmaps; sells, operates, and provides managed services for cloud platforms and premise based CX technologies; creates proprietary IP to support industry specific and custom client needs; and offers CX consulting services.

