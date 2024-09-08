Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $21.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th.

Stoke Therapeutics Price Performance

STOK opened at $14.70 on Tuesday. Stoke Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.35 and a 1 year high of $17.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.61. The company has a market capitalization of $773.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 0.96.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.11. Stoke Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 683.35% and a negative return on equity of 57.89%. The business had revenue of $4.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Stoke Therapeutics will post -2.18 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Stoke Therapeutics

In related news, insider Barry Ticho sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.75, for a total value of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 11.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Stoke Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOK. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 53.2% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in Stoke Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $123,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new stake in Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Stoke Therapeutics by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc, an early-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines to treat the underlying causes of severe genetic diseases in the United States. The company utilizes its proprietary targeted augmentation of nuclear gene output to develop antisense oligonucleotides to selectively restore protein levels.

