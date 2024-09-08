Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Acquires New Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 62,937 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,782,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 9,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,666,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 153.2% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,243 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,195,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Sherwin-Williams

In other Sherwin-Williams news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total value of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at $23,301,041.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Up 0.2 %

SHW stock opened at $360.83 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.49 billion, a PE ratio of 38.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $232.06 and a twelve month high of $371.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $339.22 and its 200-day moving average is $324.97.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 75.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SHW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $344.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $362.68.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

