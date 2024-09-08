Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys 2,762,571 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18,691.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,777,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,762,571 shares during the quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 0.46% of Invesco QQQ worth $13,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Mechanics Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $448.69 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 52 week low of $342.35 and a 52 week high of $503.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $472.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $456.11.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

