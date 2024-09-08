Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Buys Shares of 122,171 WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 122,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,586,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. First United Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. 77.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEC Energy Group

In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total transaction of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,796.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other WEC Energy Group news, VP Joshua M. Erickson sold 350 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total value of $31,412.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $213,335.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,796.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,702 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,058 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on WEC shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Scotiabank increased their target price on WEC Energy Group from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE WEC opened at $93.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.77. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.13 and a 52 week high of $95.41.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th were issued a dividend of $0.835 per share. This represents a $3.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 14th. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

