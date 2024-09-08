Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Grows Holdings in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 7,831.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,744,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,685,020 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 1.3% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 6.86% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $295,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Avantis International Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000.

Get Avantis International Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis International Equity ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of AVDE stock opened at $63.68 on Friday. Avantis International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $52.86 and a 12 month high of $66.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.39.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.