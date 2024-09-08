Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Has $610.91 Million Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 24,303.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,447,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,437,349 shares during the period. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.6% of Strategic Financial Concepts LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 1.70% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $610,914,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VV. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $247.72 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $187.49 and a one year high of $259.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $252.04 and its 200 day moving average is $243.61. The firm has a market cap of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.46 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

