Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Purchases 2,145,578 Shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:TCAF – Free Report) by 5,222.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,186,662 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,145,578 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned about 4.78% of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF worth $68,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $241,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 259.6% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 61,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 44,551 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $411,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Finally, Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Tanglewood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 12,525 shares during the period.

TCAF opened at $31.37 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $32.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.74 and a beta of 0.93.

The T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Equity ETF (TCAF) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on large cap equity. TCAF is an actively managed fund that pursues higher quality stocks of US large-cap companies that are perceived to have above average potential for capital growth.

