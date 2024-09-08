Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 232,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,294,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC owned 0.09% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,356,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,304,000 after purchasing an additional 595,576 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 524.1% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 695,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,868,000 after buying an additional 584,356 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,881,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 26,407.1% during the first quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC now owns 354,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,550,000 after acquiring an additional 353,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 19.7% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 1,760,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,336,000 after acquiring an additional 290,003 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VO opened at $249.03 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $64.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $248.54 and its 200-day moving average is $245.06. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $194.79 and a 1-year high of $258.29.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

