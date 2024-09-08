Strategic Financial Concepts LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 77,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,260,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VONG. Gentry Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $206,000. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,124,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 114,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,759,000 after acquiring an additional 8,291 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 224,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after acquiring an additional 9,398 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Life Fund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $23,994,000.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VONG opened at $89.12 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average is $89.30. The company has a market capitalization of $19.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $65.85 and a fifty-two week high of $98.46.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

