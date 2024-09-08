Sui Self Reported Market Cap Tops $2.47 Billion (SUI)

Sui (SUI) traded up 3.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. One Sui coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.92 or 0.00001672 BTC on major exchanges. Sui has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion and $404.67 million worth of Sui was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sui has traded 18.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Sui alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000110 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Sui Profile

Sui’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,679,963,750 coins. Sui’s official website is sui.io/#. Sui’s official Twitter account is @suinetwork.

Sui Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sui (SUI) is a cryptocurrency . Sui has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,679,963,749.6338882 in circulation. The last known price of Sui is 0.92580955 USD and is up 11.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 313 active market(s) with $299,465,363.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://sui.io/#.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sui directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sui should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sui using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sui Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sui and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.