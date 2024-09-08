Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Anchor Capital Advisors LLC

Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lessened its position in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,634 shares during the period. Sun Communities makes up 1.5% of Anchor Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.35% of Sun Communities worth $52,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SUI. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,594,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Communities by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 304,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,654,000 after buying an additional 33,382 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Sun Communities by 4.7% during the first quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 2,171,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $279,259,000 after acquiring an additional 96,529 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Sun Communities by 8.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 143,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,414,000 after acquiring an additional 11,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sun Communities by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,045,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,718,000 after acquiring an additional 31,560 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SUI opened at $141.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $128.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.44. The stock has a market cap of $17.61 billion, a PE ratio of 121.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. Sun Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $141.32.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is currently 324.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SUI shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Sun Communities from $143.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Sun Communities from $131.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Sun Communities from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sun Communities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $137.64.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, CEO Baxter Underwood sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.43, for a total transaction of $394,290.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,340,810.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Free Report)

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

