Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays cut shares of Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $438.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $693.00.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on SMCI. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $1,300.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush reiterated a neutral rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Super Micro Computer from $1,150.00 to $950.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Super Micro Computer from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a negative rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $790.00.

Get Super Micro Computer alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer Stock Down 6.8 %

NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $386.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $664.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $817.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $226.59 and a 1-year high of $1,229.00.

Super Micro Computer shares are set to split before the market opens on Tuesday, October 1st. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 6th. The newly minted shares will be payable to shareholders after the closing bell on Monday, September 30th.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $6.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.63 by ($1.38). The company had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 142.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Super Micro Computer will post 28.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 400.0% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in shares of Super Micro Computer by 141.2% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 41 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer in the first quarter worth $35,000. 84.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Super Micro Computer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Super Micro Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Super Micro Computer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.