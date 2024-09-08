Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR) Trading Up 0.4%

Supermarket Income REIT (LON:SUPR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 76.69 ($1.01) and last traded at GBX 76.10 ($1.00). Approximately 2,560,437 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,719,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 75.80 ($1.00).

Supermarket Income REIT Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 74.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 74.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £951.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -612.50, a PEG ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.91, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Get Supermarket Income REIT alerts:

Supermarket Income REIT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 11th were issued a GBX 1.52 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.06%.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Supermarket Income REIT plc?(LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's supermarkets are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Supermarket Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Supermarket Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.