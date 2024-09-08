Susquehanna Boosts SentinelOne (NYSE:S) Price Target to $28.00

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SentinelOne from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $18.50 to $23.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of SentinelOne from a hold rating to a buy rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of SentinelOne from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SentinelOne currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $27.96.

SentinelOne Price Performance

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $22.01 on Thursday. SentinelOne has a 12-month low of $14.33 and a 12-month high of $30.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.07.

SentinelOne (NYSE:S – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. SentinelOne had a negative net margin of 38.91% and a negative return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $198.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.32 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that SentinelOne will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at SentinelOne

In other news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares in the company, valued at $19,476,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 82,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total value of $1,428,818.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,119,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,476,028.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David J. Bernhardt sold 11,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $197,152.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 506,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,891,772.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 546,278 shares of company stock worth $11,002,617. Insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of SentinelOne

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in SentinelOne by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,876,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,931,000 after buying an additional 409,454 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in SentinelOne by 25.5% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,844,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,006,000 after buying an additional 375,275 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in SentinelOne by 874.1% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 157,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,666,000 after buying an additional 141,127 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the first quarter valued at $1,099,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $3,074,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

SentinelOne Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

See Also

