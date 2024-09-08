Synapse Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $77.88 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 8th. Synapse has a total market capitalization of $77.88 million and $14.11 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Synapse token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00000799 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Synapse has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Synapse

Synapse was first traded on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,169,529 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Synapse is medium.com/@synapseprotocol.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synapse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synapse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synapse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

