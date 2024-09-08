T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $4.27

Shares of T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.27 and traded as low as $2.90. T2 Biosystems shares last traded at $2.95, with a volume of 90,212 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTOO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded T2 Biosystems to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on T2 Biosystems from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th.

Get T2 Biosystems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TTOO

T2 Biosystems Trading Down 4.5 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.26.

T2 Biosystems (NASDAQ:TTOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On T2 Biosystems

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in T2 Biosystems stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in T2 Biosystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTOO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,096 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of T2 Biosystems worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 23.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About T2 Biosystems

(Get Free Report)

T2 Biosystems, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, develops and sells diagnostic products and product candidates in the United States and internationally. Its technology enables detection of pathogens, biomarkers, and other abnormalities in various unpurified patient sample types, including whole blood, plasma, serum, saliva, sputum, cerebral spinal fluid, and urine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for T2 Biosystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T2 Biosystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.