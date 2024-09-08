TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 1,856 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Health Care ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $6,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VHT. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 26.4% during the 2nd quarter. Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,017,000. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 42,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,355,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

VHT traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $281.39. 242,873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 169,942. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12-month low of $222.27 and a 12-month high of $289.14. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $275.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.05. The company has a market cap of $18.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22 and a beta of 0.61.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

