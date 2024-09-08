TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 3,208 Shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,725 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,208 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $4,072,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1,279.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 178,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $12,345,000 after acquiring an additional 61,251 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Equity Residential in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 3,264.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 124,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $8,666,000 after acquiring an additional 121,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seven Post Investment Office LP lifted its stake in Equity Residential by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP now owns 308,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,420,000 after acquiring an additional 5,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on EQR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equity Residential from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Equity Residential in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.84.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

NYSE EQR traded down $1.06 on Friday, reaching $74.34. The stock had a trading volume of 2,268,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,250. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $70.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.51. Equity Residential has a 1-year low of $52.57 and a 1-year high of $76.75. The company has a market cap of $28.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.89.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.49). Equity Residential had a net margin of 32.83% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $734.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $735.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Equity Residential will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a $0.675 dividend. This represents a $2.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio is 112.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Equity Residential

In other news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 6,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.08, for a total transaction of $439,141.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,006,910.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract affluent long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 80,683 apartment units, with an established presence in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco and Southern California, and an expanding presence in Denver, Atlanta, Dallas/Ft.

