TAP Consulting LLC Acquires 6,609 Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL)

TAP Consulting LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ANGL – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,609 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 3,933,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,000,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,908,000 after purchasing an additional 113,818 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,167,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,374,000 after purchasing an additional 211,090 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 1,732,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,964,000 after purchasing an additional 860,132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,221,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,152,000 after purchasing an additional 307,509 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,179,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,081,538. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.67. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.52. VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.28 and a 12 month high of $29.27.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1501 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The VanEck Fallen Angel High Yield Bond ETF (ANGL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. ANGL was launched on Apr 10, 2012 and is managed by VanEck.

