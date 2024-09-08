TAP Consulting LLC Acquires New Shares in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 51,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,530,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 9,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the period. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $745,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 67,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,322,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHR traded up $0.11 on Friday, reaching $50.63. The company had a trading volume of 2,790,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,018,827. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $47.03 and a 1-year high of $50.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.71 and its 200-day moving average is $48.97.

About Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

