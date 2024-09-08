TAP Consulting LLC Cuts Holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

TAP Consulting LLC cut its position in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,907 shares of the company’s stock after selling 693 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 300.0% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000.

Get Amplify Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Stock Performance

HACK traded down $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.06. The company had a trading volume of 82,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,302. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a 12-month low of $49.74 and a 12-month high of $68.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HACK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.