TAP Consulting LLC Has $2.05 Million Stake in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,689 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 710 shares during the quarter. TAP Consulting LLC owned about 0.16% of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTLS. Traction Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 47,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 9,769 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 43,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 4,098 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $718,000.

Get First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF alerts:

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA FTLS traded down $0.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $61.76. 83,552 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,778. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.63. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.15 and a fifty-two week high of $63.87.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long\u002FShort Equity ETF (FTLS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long\u002Fshort alternatives. The fund takes both long and short position in US-listed equity with US and foreign exposure. The actively managed funds will typically be 90-100% long and 0-50% short. FTLS was launched on Sep 9, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.