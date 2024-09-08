TAP Consulting LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Global X Dax Germany ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000.

Get Global X Dax Germany ETF alerts:

Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance

Global X Dax Germany ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 4,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $34.25.

Global X Dax Germany ETF Announces Dividend

About Global X Dax Germany ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.6565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.