TAP Consulting LLC Sells 3,596 Shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX)

TAP Consulting LLC lessened its position in shares of Global X Dax Germany ETF (NASDAQ:DAX – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,596 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC owned approximately 1.84% of Global X Dax Germany ETF worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Global X Dax Germany ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $798,000.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Stock Performance
Global X Dax Germany ETF stock traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.87. 4,796 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,763. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.60 and its 200-day moving average is $32.67. The firm has a market cap of $73.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.01. Global X Dax Germany ETF has a 52 week low of $25.90 and a 52 week high of $34.25.
Global X Dax Germany ETF Announces Dividend
About Global X Dax Germany ETF
The Global X DAX Germany ETF (DAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DAX index, a market-cap-weighted, total return index of the 30 largest and most liquid securities traded on the Frankfurt Exchange. DAX was launched on Oct 22, 2014 and is managed by Global X.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Dax Germany ETF
- Best of the list of Dividend Aristocrats: Build wealth with the aristocrat index
- GE Vernova’s Rally Could Continue as Wind Business Gains Ground
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- DraftKings vs. DoubleDown: Growth in the Online Gambling Boom
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Join UiPath’s AI Surge and Catch the Coming Stock Price Reversal
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Dax Germany ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.